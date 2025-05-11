"Millions could have died," Trump praises cessation of hostilities between India-Pak, offers mediation on Kashmir

Washington DC [US], May 11 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

On Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has maintained a consistent stand against terrorism, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.

Trump's statement and the earlier ones made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio have already invited criticism from the opposition Congress.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, " The Indian National Congress considers that the mention of "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions. Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?"

The Congress has also called for an all-party meeting on the issues post Operation SIndoor where India successfully destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan.

