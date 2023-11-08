Millions more budgeted for bomb shelters in frontline communities

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf informed the heads of the front-line local authorities - areas under fire near Gaza and the border with Lebanon - that his ministry will transfer an additional 25 million Shekels (USD 6.5 million) to the renovation of the bomb shelters in Israel's northern towns.

After a work meeting held at the Municipality of Acre - a city on the coast by the western side of the border with Lebanon - Minister Goldknopf, together with the town's mayor Shimon Lankeri, visited a bomb shelter that was renovated with funding from the Ministry of Construction and Housing within the budget granted to the local authorities at the outbreak of the war.

The minister also visited the local headquarters in the city of Nahariyya - on the coast between Tel Aviv and Haifa - where he received a comprehensive security review from representatives of the Northern Command and the Home Front Command, and there was a professional discussion about the security requirements of the settlements along the conflict line, and the assistance required for the issue from the Ministry of Construction and Housing. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor