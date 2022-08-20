Mineral production records 7.5% growth in June 2022

New Delhi, Aug 20 The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for June 2022 stood at 113.4, which was 7.5 per cent higher than the level recorded in corresponding period of last year, i.e. June 2021.

According to figures released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth recorded during the April-June period of the current fiscal was 9 per cent over the corresponding period of last year.

Coal's production level stood at 669 lakh tonnes in June 2022, while lignite's production was 46 lakh tonnes. Natural gas (utilised)production stood at 2,747 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 24 lakh tonnes, while limestone's output stood at 335 lakh tonnes.

In terms of growth in production of important minerals in June 2022, diamond witnessed 340 per cent jump, followed by gold at 107 per cent, phosphorite at 41 per cent, coal at 31 per cent and lignite at 28 per cent, followed by others like zinc concentrate, manganese ore, magnesite and bauxite.

