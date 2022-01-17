Minimum temperatures improve as J&K, Ladakh brace for 3 days of inclement weather

Srinagar, Jan 17 Minimum temperatures improved further on Monday in J&K and Ladakh due to nightlong cloud cover as the weather office forecast light rain and snow during the next three days.

An official of the India Meteorological department (IMD) said, "Minimum temperature improved further in J&K and Ladakh on Monday due to nightlong cloud cover.

"Light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 3 days. There is no forecast of heavy snowfall during this period."

Srinagar had 1.0, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 6.0, Leh 0.7 and Kargil minus minus 16.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.0, Katra 7.2, Batote 5.1, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

