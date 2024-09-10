Minister Hardeep Singh Puri meets UAE Minister of Industry

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri received his "friend" Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in Delhi where they had an "extensive meeting".

Puri said on Monday that they discussed ways to further cement our already comprehensive partnership which spans across the entire hydrocarbon value chain.

In a post on X, Puri said, "Delighted to receive my friend HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group Managing Director and Group CEO in New Delhi today. Held a very extensive & fruitful meeting with my dear friend, Dr Jaber. The partnership between India & UAE has grown in strength & gained momentum particularly in the last decade. UAE is now India's second largest source of crude oil imports & the third largest destination of India's exports of petroleum products. We are also trusted partners & collaborators in other countries. In our meeting today, we discussed ways to further cement our already comprehensive partnership which spans across the entire hydrocarbon value chain."

The Indian Embassy in UAE stated in a post on X, "On the sidelines of the visit of HH Shk Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Hon Min Hardeep Singh Puri met HE Dr. Sultan Jaber, UAE Min & MD-Grp CEO ADNOC Group. Discussed the ever growing India-UAE energy partnership & signed key agreements."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday, and engaged in "fruitful talks" that covered a wide range of topics.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is on an official visit to India from September 9 to 10, at the invitation of PM Modi. This is the Crown Prince's first official visit to India in this capacity.

