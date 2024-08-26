Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out emergency airlift of injured woman, her family after serious traffic accident in Oman

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in coordination with the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), has conducted an air ambulance operation for a critically injured person following a severe traffic accident while being with her family in the Sultanate of Oman that resulted in serious injuries. This is the fourth such air ambulance mission by the UAE from Oman recently.

In cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, an air ambulance operation was carried out to transfer the injured patient from the Sultanate of Oman, after receiving initial treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman, to the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in the UAE. The injured was accompanied by her family aboard an NSRC aircraft to complete her continued treatment.

In this regard, MoFA commends the efforts of the Omani authorities and their prominent role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat to ensure the success of the medical evacuation.

MoFA urges all travelers to exercise caution and vigilance while traveling by land; to adhere to laws, regulations, and traffic rules; and to abide by speed limits to avoid endangering their own lives and the lives of others. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor