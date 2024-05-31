Minneapolis Mass Shooting: 3 Dead Including, Police Officer In Gunfire Incident

In Minneapolis on Thursday (May 30), local news media reported that three individuals, including a police officer, were killed and numerous others injured by gunfire, according to law enforcement sources.

The Minneapolis Police Department also confirmed via social media that they were responding to an "active incident," with six reported injuries, including two police officers. The shooting happened in the up-and-coming Whittier neighborhood of the city, which is home to the Minneapolis Institute of Art and a popular restaurant scene.

An earlier statement from police had indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to “an active shooting situation” and are “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it”, said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post called it a “fluid situation” and urged residents to avoid the area.Spokespersons for the police department and mayor's office didn't immediately return messages seeking additional information