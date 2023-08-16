Minnesota Governor proclaims August 15 as 'India Day'

New York, Aug 16 To mark India's 77th Independence Day, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed August 15, 2023, as "India Day" in the state.

In the proclamation, he called India the largest democracy in the world, home to nearly a fifth of the world's population, with extraordinary diversity and rich cultural heritage.

"The contributions and heritage of Indian-Americans have played a vital role in helping and continuing to create a better nation and state," he said.

Minnesota officially welcomed Indian immigrants following the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 and now is home to an Indian American community of around 55,000 people.

Indian in Minnesota work as educators, business owners, healthcare providers, technology entrepreneurs, and artists across the state, Walz said.

The India Association of Minnesota hosted IndiaFest on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds to celebrate the culture, heritage, traditions of India through activities such as flag raising and a parade.

Meanwhile, Indians across the US took out parades and rallies to mark Independence Day and also hoisted the national flag outside their home, keeping up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Indian Consul General in New York Randheer Jaiswal was joined by the Indian community as he unfurled the tricolour at Times Square on Tuesday morning.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his "best wishes" to the people of India on their special day and said: "We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackle the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our people."

--IANS

