'Minor damage' to UK-owned vessel after Houthis fire missiles in Red Sea: US

Washington, DC [US], April 27 : The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles at two vessels in the Red Sea, which resulted in 'minor damage' to the UK-owned vessel.

MV Andromeda Star, the vessel which sustained damage, however, is continuing its voyage.

"At 5:49 p.m. (Sanna time) on April 26, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of MV MAISHA, an Antiqua/Barbados flagged, Liberia operated vessel and MV Andromeda Star, a UK owned and Panamanian flagged, Seychelles operated vessel. MV Andromeda Star reports minor damage, but is continuing its voyage," the CENTCOM said in a post on X.

"There are no injuries or other damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships at this time," it added.

CENTCOM, which is responsible for the US forces operating in the Middle East, said there were no reports of casualties from the Friday evening missile attacks on the MV Maisha, a ship sailing under the flag of Antiqua/Barbados, as per Al Jazeera.

In the Red Sea, US Marines are spearheading operations to defend shipping boats against Houthi strikes, which are purportedly directed at ships that use Israeli ports or have ties to Israel.

The Houthi attacks on commercial vessels on Red Sea trade routes started in mid-November, with the group linking the disruptions to its demand for an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza and the delivery of aid to Palestinians 'under siege'.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

The US and UK had launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen.

