"Misinterpretation of events": Hindu Forum Canada rejects allegations against 'peaceful protest' in Brampton

Brampton [Canada], November 8 : The Hindu Forum for Canada (HFC) has rejected the allegations of 'inciting speech' during the peaceful protest against attack on Hindu temples in Brampton, and said it is "deeply disturbed" by the "misinterpretation of events"

The forum has also demanded the Brampton Mayor to retract his accusations and recognise the Hindu community as a "peaceful, law-abiding" part of Canadian society.

"Hindu Forum Canada is deeply disturbed by the recent misinterpretation of events surrounding a peaceful protest at a temple, where the words of a respected priest have been unfairly distorted to project a narrative of incitement and violence. The priest's message was clear, heartfelt, and devoid of any hostility," said Hindu Forum Canada in a post on X.

https://x.com/canada_hindu/status/1854595199860666687

On November 3, an Indian consular camp was met with "violent disruption" allegedly by Khalistani separatists, in response, a priest and other community members protested against the violence, where they were interrupted.

Following this, thousands of Canadian Hindus held a protest, expressing their outrage following repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country and pressed the Canadian administration to take stricter actions against the extremists attacking the religious sites.

On November 5, the Hindu Sabha suspended priest Rajinder Parsad for "controversial involvement" with a protest at the temple premises which was held on November 3.

The Hindu Forum for Canada claimed that the priest was interrupted and other people started to speak, which was then misinterpreted to be hateful rhetoric said by the priest himself.

"This interruption has been wrongly interpreted as incitement, despite the fact that the priest himself never said anything that could reasonably be construed as promoting violence. Multiple video recordings from various angles confirm that Hindus were gathered peacefully within their place of worshipa right protected under Canadian lawand were simply exercising their freedom to assemble," the forum stated.

In response to the clashes near the Hindu Sabha temple, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown highlighted the suspension notice of the priest and a statement by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council.

"The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council denounced the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha on Sunday night. Remember we all have more in common than what divides us. In tense times, we can't let the agitators fuel the flames of division. The leadership of both Sikh and Hindu communities in the GTA do not want this division, hate and violence," Brown said in a statement on X.

https://x.com/patrickbrownont/status/1853931743646253359

"I am asking everyone in the community to not respond to violence and hate. Law enforcement will be there to respond. This is their job. We must continue to be the country where the rule of law is followed," the Mayor added.

The Hindu Forum for Canada also expressed disappointment over the public handling of the situation by the mayor.

"Hindu Forum Canada demands that Mayor Brown retract these unfounded accusations and recognize the Hindu community as a peaceful, law-abiding part of Canada's multicultural society. We stand united in our commitment to peace, justice, and a fair, factual approach to public service, and we call for accountability and truth in this matter," it stated.

"Not only has he remained silent in the face of rising Hinduphobia and recent attacks on temples, but he has used a suspension lettera document that, by Ontario employment standards, should remain privateas a tool to unfairly cast Hindus in a negative light. This act singles out the Hindu community, labeling their peaceful gatherings as "violent," while similar assemblies by other communities are celebrated as their right to free expression," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor