Missing for 3 days in Mt. Annapurna, Indian climber rescued alive

Kathmandu, April 20 Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing after falling into a deep crevasse on Mt. Annapurna, was been rescued alive, an official confirmed on Thursday.

A team of rescuers found the 34-year-old in the crevasse below Camp III of the world's 10th highest peak, Thaneshwor Guragain of Seven Summit Treks, told .

But Maloo's health is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara, Guragain added.

His brother Sudhir posted a video on social media after meeting Anurag.

Anurag was reported missing on Monday after he fell into the crevasse from 5,800m while descending from Camp II.

A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and found him in some 300m deep crevasse on Wednesday and he was airlifted to Pokhara.

Anurag's family and friends had also written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, asking him to intervene for the climber's safe return.

They asked for sending a joint rescue team of armies for search in the ground.

