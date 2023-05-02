M&M April sales boosted by utility vehicles

Chennai, May 2 Boosted by the sales of its utility vehicle models, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) closed last month selling 62,294 vehicles, up from 45,640 units sold in April 2022.

According to M&M, it sold 34,694 utility vehicles last month against 168 units in April 2022, while the sales numbers for cars and vans were 4 units (358 units in 2022). The total number of vehicles in the passenger segment sold was 34,698 units last month.

M&M sold 20,231 units (17,402 units in 2022) of its commercial vehicles and 5,552 units (3,009) of three-wheelers including electric models. The company shipped out 1,813 units (2,703 units) last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor