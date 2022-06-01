Mob lynches scrap dealer in Pakistan's Gujranwala; 14 held

A scrap dealer in Pakistan's Gujranwala was lynched on suspicion of motorcycle theft, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, which claimed that police have made 14 arrests in this connection.

The victim identified as Mohammad Ashraf, who is a scrap vendor, was riding his motorcycle on Monday around 1.30 pm near Pindi Bypass on GT Road when he ran out of fuel and resorted to trudging his vehicle on foot, as per the police The first information report (FIR).

His brother Shaukat Ali who has registered the FIR said that he and two others were also on their motorcycles when Ashraf left for Admore petrol pump for refuelling.

"As he reached the pump, screaming and shouting began so I and my companions immediately reached the vicinity of the petrol pump and saw that Ashraf was tied up to a Mazda car and being beaten by a man identified as Waqas Abbas," victim's brother said, as per Dawn.

These incidents of mob violence come as Punjab has seen a surge in mob lynching in the past several months.

