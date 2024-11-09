Mobile services to be suspended in Balochistan for upcoming by-election

Quetta [Pakistan], November 9 : The Balochistan Home Department has requested the Ministry of Interior to suspend mobile phone services in the Sibi and Kachhi districts from November 13 to 14, according to a report by Geo News.

The Balochistan Home Department has requested the suspension of mobile phone services to ensure the security and integrity of the upcoming by-election in the PB-8 constituency.

The by-election for PB-8 is scheduled to take place on November 14, with the Balochistan Home Department taking precautionary measures to ensure a secure and orderly voting process. Alongside the suspension of mobile services, the department has also recommended a temporary shutdown of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) services, Geo News reported.

However, the Ministry of Interior has still not decided on the Balochistan Home Department's proposal to suspend mobile phone services in Sibi and Kachhi districts.

The upcoming by-election in Balochistan's PB-8 constituency follows the demise of Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, the province's municipal minister. Domki passed away in Karachi on October 17, 2024, after battling lung and kidney disease for quite some time. He was 55 years old.

A prominent leader in Balochistan and the chief of the Domki tribe, Domki was elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 as a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P), and garnered more than 27,000 votes in the last election, Geo News reported.

