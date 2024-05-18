Mobs target Pakistani students in Bishkek hostel attacks amid violent clashes

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], May 18 : Several foreign students, including Pakistani students, were injured in a mob violence around student hostels in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, ARY News reported.

In Bishkek, violent clashes have broken out among student groups, with reports indicating the use of batons by attackers. International students, including Pakistanis, have been wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.

According to ARY News, the violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

In response to the situation, the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan has issued a directive advising Pakistani students in Bishkek to remain indoors.

Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Zaigham, shared an advisory for their students on X, "In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal."

"We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity." he added.

A spokeswoman for the Pakistani foreign office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated that the Pakistani embassy has been actively addressing numerous inquiries from students and their families, as per ARY News.

She emphasised that Pakistan's envoy and his team can be contacted at emergency contact numbers: +996555554476 and +996507567667.

She also advised individuals to text or use WhatsApp if unable to connect due to "phone traffic."

"In case the numbers do not connect because of phone traffic, please text/WhatsApp," Baloch said on X.

The embassy further disclosed that they had received no confirmed reports of the death or rape of any Pakistani student there.

Quoting the Kyrgyz press, it said that the matter boiled over after a video of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt was shared on May 13.

It said that some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Following this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken note of the violent situation unfolding in Bishkek and has expressed concern for Pakistani students affected by the clashes.

In a post on X, Shehbaz Sahrif said, "Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance."

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the government has reached out to Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek amid the incidents of mob violence.

While calling the reports of mob attacks on students "extremely concerning," the foreign minister instructed Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.

