MOD UAE leads Masters & Amateurs Divisions at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship is underway in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 1,900 athletes for three days of thrilling competitions from September 13-15.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the event showcases top talent from local and international clubs competing in categories such as youth, amateurs, masters, and professionals.

The championship offers athletes an outstanding opportunity to enhance their skills and compete at an elite level. First-place winners in each category earn 1,400 ranking points, enhancing their global rankings and potentially securing a travel package for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with a chance to compete for the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.

The event garnered significant international attention, with 500 athletes travelling from abroad to participate.

On the first day, 1,000 athletes aged 4-17 participated, doubling last year's numbers. The athletes delivered strong performances, demonstrating the results of their hard work and preparation.

After the first day of the championship, the Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club managed to take the lead, while the UAE's M.O.D Academy secured the runner-up position, and the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed third place. M.O.D UAE secured first place on the second day, with Commando Group in second and Club Entropy Jiu Jitsu in third.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: "Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its global leadership in Jiu-Jitsu, thanks to the limitless support of the UAE's wise leadership and the UAEJJF's efforts in organising world-class championships. The success of the first two days of the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024 extends beyond sport, as these championships help build cultural and social bridges between athletes, their families, and fans. This reflects the noble message of Jiu-Jitsu in bringing people together."

He added: "Organising such championships offers a unique opportunity for athletes from different countries to engage with one another while enhancing their technical and physical skills."

"The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024 has established itself as one of the most prestigious international events, attracting the best athletes locally and globally. It plays a crucial role in developing and refining sports talent at all levels, combining fierce competition with opportunities for interaction with elite champions."

Tariq Omar Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, emphasised that the wise leadership's support has led Abu Dhabi to become a global hub for jiu-jitsu. He added: "The AJP Jiu-Jitsu Asia Continental Championship is one of approximately 400 tournaments organised annually by AJP in 70 countries and 160 cities worldwide. AJP's events range from national, international, and continental championships culminating in the most prestigious tournament, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship organised by UAEJJF. Each event offers ranking points ranging from 600 to 4,000, and the AJP Tour Asia Continental Championship offers 1,400 points to first-place winners, which explains the high turnout from both local and international athletes."

Pablo Deziero, coach of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, praised the championship for giving athletes valuable experience and helping to develop future champions. Thiago Marques, coach at Commando Group Academy, also highlighted the event's role in improving athletes' fitness, skills, and mental strength.

Spectators, like Kazakhstan's Miron Tair, praised the tournament's organisation and high standards. Fans eagerly anticipate the professional division matches tomorrow, featuring some of the world's top jiu-jitsu athletes.

Brazilian black belt Emerson da Silva, from School of Champs Academy in Paris, France, who won gold in the Masters 1, 56kg division, said: "Competing in this tournament gave me a unique opportunity to face world-class athletes and gain new experiences. I've grown both technically and mentally, and I'm excited to achieve more in future events."

Hareb Abdulrahman, a blue belt amateur from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, expressed his joy after winning gold in the 120kg category: "The competition was tough, and I'm happy to add 1,400 points to my ranking. These points will motivate me as the season ends and I prepare for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. With each match today, my desire to win grew stronger. Tournaments like this aren't just about competition; they inspire athletes of all ages to take up jiu-jitsu. It's a sport that improves both physical and mental health while building a supportive sporting community." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor