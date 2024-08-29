MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tajikistan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): Khalid Abdulla Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Ashrafjon Gulov, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the new Ambassador of Tajikistan success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE's keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Tajikistan in all fields.

The diplomat praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

