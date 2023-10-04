Mohamed Al Hussaini meets US Ambassador to UAE

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Martina Strong, the United States Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, at the Ministry's offices in Dubai, in the presence of several officials from the Ministry and members from the US Embassy.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest between the two countries were presented. There was also a discussion about the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Expo City, Dubai, from November 30 until December 12, 2023.

Mohamed Al Hussaini welcomed the ambassador wishing her success and prosperity in performing her duties and contributing to enhancing the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the US.

He said: "The bilateral relations between our two countries are witnessing continuous growth and development on various levels, and we look forward to enhancing and developing them in all fields, achieving the mutual interests of the two friendly countries, and benefiting their peoples." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor