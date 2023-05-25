Mohammed bin Rashid approves 'Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches'

Dubai [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai approved the "Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches" that aims to increase the total length of public beaches in the emirate by 400 per cent.

The plan, which forms part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, features the opening of new beaches and the development of existing ones with advanced facilities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said Dubai is committed to ensuring the highest standards of excellence in urban development. The emirate places the utmost priority on improving the quality of life and ensuring the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors.

He further said, "The 'Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches' will increase the length of public beaches by 400 percent by 2040. Their total length will increase from 21 km to 105 km. Services offered on public beaches will increase by 300 per cent by 2025."

"We launched the first urban plan in Dubai in 1960. Development is a non-stop journey in Dubai. Dubai will continue to provide the best living standards for both individuals and families," he added.

The approval came in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and a number of senior officials.

Under the "Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches", the total length of Dubai's public beaches will increase from 21 km to 105 km by 2040. Public beaches spanning 84 km will be added to cater to the growth in the emirate's population and the influx of tourists from all over the world. The new Master Plan demonstrates Dubai's commitment to providing unique experiences for beachgoers in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate's status as one of the top three cities for tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approved the "Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches" during a visit to Jebel Ali Public Beach where he was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar. He reviewed the layout and implementation phases of the Master Plan, the short and long-term initiatives to be undertaken in each phase as well as the facilities, services and features to be added to each beach. (ANI/WAM)

