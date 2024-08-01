Mohammed Deif Killed: Israel October 7 Attack Mastermind and Hamas Military Chief Eliminated, Says IDF

Israel Defense Forces on Thursday, August 1, confirmed that they had killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, who was the mastermind of the October 7 attack in Israel.

The IDF said that on July 13, 2024, fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike. He was the Commander of Hamas' Military Wing and second in command of the organisation that operates in Palestine state of Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Deif Eliminated by IDF

We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 1, 2024

According to the information, Deif planned and executed the October 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip. Following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, fighter jets conducted a air strike on a compound in which he and Rafa'a Salameh, the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade were present.

The elimination of Rafa'a Salameh was confirmed several weeks ago. Additional terrorist operatives were also eliminated during the strike. Over the years, Deif directed and carried out numerous attack against the State of Israel. Deif operated side-by-side with Yahya Sinwar, and during the war, he commanded Hamas's group activity in the Gaza Strip by issuing commands and instructions to senior members of Hamas' Military Wing.