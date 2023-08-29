Mohanlal greets Malayalees on Onam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 Malayalam star Mohanlal celebrated Onam with style and great fervour dressed up in a traditional outfit, and wished "Happy Onam" to all Malayalees.

Taking to his social media, the actor showed himself, celebrating Onam with style and great fervour, dressed up in a traditional outfit and partaking in the long time rituals that come as part and parcel of the festival.

Mohanlal on his Instagram posted a whole reel of himself celebrating the occasion, dressed up in traditional white Kasavu clothing, donning mundu and a matching kurta .

He proceeds to open the door and then partakes in Onam Poolkalam, or a sort of Rangoli during the festival where a floral design is created on ground with flowers as homage to the spirits of King Mahabali and Vamana.

Speaking in Malayalam with beautiful classical music playing in the background, he proudly said, captioning the video: "My heartfelt Thiruvonam to all Malayalees."

Fans took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy Onam, with various netizens writing: "Happy Onam Laletta."

Another netizen called him: "Lord Jagannthanan of Kanimangalam Kovilkaram!"

The ten-day festival is always celebrated with much fervour by the 63-year old superstar with much enthusiasm and passion, which is seen every year as he has visited the Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple in Kochi, several times with various devotees.

Mohanalal was most recently seen in superstar Rajiniknath-starrer film 'Jailer' which has become a massive success, and had become all the rage in Kerala and among Malayalees due to the actor’s small role in the film.

Before that he was seen in the Tamil film 'Kaappann' and will next be seen in his upcoming film 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure' which will mark the actor's directorial debut.

