MoHAP ramps up heat exhaustion prevention efforts to safeguard outdoor workers

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, along with partners from the government, local, and private sectors, continued the heat exhaustion prevention campaign in Sharjah under the theme "Your safety is our goal," which will run until August 15.

The campaign, which covered Al Hamriyah city, Al Dhaid, and Kalba University in addition to Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, and Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, benefited more than 3,300 workers in construction sites.

It offered medical examinations, awareness lectures, symbolic gifts, and first-aid training courses. It targets a total of 6,000 workers across various regions in Sharjah.

The initiative showcases the strategic role of government-private sector partnerships in promoting public health. It is part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen collaboration and enhance the quality of life for workers and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

Mohamed Abdul Allah Al Zarooni, Director of the Ministry's Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that the campaign is intended to safeguard outdoor workers during the summer. It provides preventive guidance, distributes necessary supplies, and offers free medical examinations and health consultations for early detection and appropriate treatment of heat-related symptoms.

Al Zarooni highlighted that the campaign seeks to enhance coordination among various entities to achieve its goals effectively and foster a culture of healthy practices. It also aims to advise employers on protecting workers from heat exhaustion, recognising their efforts during the summer months.

For her part, Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, noted that this initiative reflects the commitment of all partners to improving quality of life and promoting public health within the community. It focuses on protecting workers from heat exhaustion and fostering a healthy culture of sound behavior.

She emphasised that cooperation among all relevant authorities is crucial to ensuring the campaign's objectives are achieved efficiently, providing workers with a safe and healthy work environment. (ANI/WAM)

