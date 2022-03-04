Moldova, Georgia file applications to join EU amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, two former Soviet republics-- Georgia and Moldova-- have applied for European Union (EU) membership.

This come two days after Ukraine said it was seeking fast-track membership to the bloc.

Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the former Soviet republic of Georgia has formally signed an application for membership into the EU.

"It is a historic day for Georgia -- we are signing an Application for EU Membership on behalf of the country. Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia -- it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family," he said.

Aside from Georgia, Moldova has also officially applied for membership in the EU.

On Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said that the country had signed "a request to join the European Union".

"We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world," she was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. "While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world."

Both Moldova's and Georgia's bid to forge closer ties with the West have long perturbed Russia.

Moldova shares a roughly 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Georgia has a nearly 900-km-long border with southern Russia.

Both these countries have signed Association Agreements with the EU "on economic integration and political approximation" and free trade, Radio Free Europe reported.

As Russia continue to advance near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have asked for swift entry into the EU.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor