Money laundering case: Avantha Group promoter gets interim bail

New Delhi, May 27 The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail, for eight weeks, to Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar, who was arrested in connection with alleged misappropriation of a Rs 515 crore loan from Yes Bank, on medical grounds.

Thapar was given bail on furnishing the two surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each with other conditions.

On May 23, after submissions of Thapar seeking interim bail for medical treatment, the bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh had issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Medical Officer in-charge of the Central Jail, after considering Thapar's health, opined that he is suffering from persistent left-sided chest pain, palpitations, vertigo, blackouts, severe lumber pain, and his previous records show severe co-morbidities and that any delay in investigation and intervention may lead to irreversible damage.

Counsel for ED, advocate Rajat Nair had strongly objected to the bail application.

However, considering the deteriorating health of Thapar, his severe medical history with co-morbidities, the bench has admitted the applicant on interim bail for medical treatment.

Thapar was represented by senior advocate N. Hariharan, briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co. Comprising advocates Sandeep Kapur, senior partner, Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani, Sahil Modi and Kajal.

Thapar had approached the High Court following the denial of his bail plea by the Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Court Complex, on May 19.

