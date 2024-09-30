Mongolia, Vietnam issue joint statement on comprehensive partnership

Ulan Bator, Sep 30 Mongolia and Vietnam on Monday released a joint statement on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership, a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to the Mongolian Presidential press office, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, expressed their belief that enhancing bilateral relations will serve the mutual interests of both nations, while contributing to international and regional peace and sustainable development.

"The two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership," said the press office, Xinhua news agency reported.

To Lam arrived in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, on Monday for a two-day state visit.

As part of the visit, both nations signed several cooperation agreements, including memorandums of understanding on legal sector cooperation, cybersecurity, and tourism.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Mongolia and Vietnam.

