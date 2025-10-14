Mongolian President praises India's contribution to global energy transition, expresses interest in joining International Solar Alliance

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa praised India's leading role in the global energy transition and expressed Mongolia's interest in joining one of India's flagship endeavours- the International Solar Alliance. He also expressed interest in introducing the best practices of the Indian sheep wool processing, carpet and textile production to Mongolia's White Gold Program.

The Mongolian President made the remarks during the joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

President Ukhnaa said, "Mongolia highly values India's significant contribution to the global energy transition, which further consolidates its established position as a global leader in the energy sector and initiates the International Solar Alliance, and taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm Mongolia's position to join this alliance."

The ISA is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015.

Currently, 100+ countries are signatories, with 90+ countries having ratified to become full members. Its mission is to unlock $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs.

On the wool processing sector, he said, "We believe it's fitting to introduce India's best practices in sheep wool processing, particularly its globally recognized carpet and textile production under Mongolia's White Gold Program and agree to seek possibilities to work on raw material supply, resource exchange, and jointly export value-added products to the global market by combining the strengths of our two countries."

The President expressed confidence that the Mongolia-India Business Forum to be held in New Delhi during this visit would serve as a vital platform for further expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and supporting Mongolian communities of business entrepreneurs and wealth creators.

He noted that the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of geology and minerals resources would broad opportunities by opening a new avenue for expanding collaboration and increasing investment between the two countries.

The President underlined that the MoU in the field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation during the visit marks another milestone in elevating the collaboration in this area to a higher level and defining its future trajectory.

He shared with delight that the India-Mongolia Friendship Secondary School, will play a valuable role in strengthening the friendship and ties among Indian and Mongolian children and youth.

"I also have my full faith that Mongolian youth studying in India under the President's Scholar 2100 program, spearheaded by the President of Mongolia, will serve as a bridge of friendship between our two peoples, proudly carrying forward the shared traditional legacy of friendly relations and partnership", he added.

During the joint remarks, PM Modi expressed happiness and said, "I am delighted to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to India. The Mongolian President's visit to India after a gap of 6 years is an important event in itself. This visit is taking place when India and Mongolia have completed 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp..."

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit.

