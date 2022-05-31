Monkeypox: First death due to Monkeypox in Nigeria, 21 active cases

The first case of Monkeypox has been reported in Nigeria. This information has been given by the disease control department. The Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Sunday that 66 suspected cases had been detected this year. Of these, 21 patients were reported to have monkeypox. The disease has spread to West and Central Africa, including Nigeria. A 40-year-old man has died after being infected by monkeypox in Nigeria.

Monkeypox has not been widespread in Nigeria since September 2017. But some cases are coming up. Since 2017, at least 247 cases have been detected in 22 of the 36 states, the CDC said. The mortality rate is 3.6 percent.

The rise in monkeypox cases in Europe and the United States has raised concerns in many other countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox has spread to more than 20 countries. About 200 patients have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide. Never before have so many monkeypox patients been found outside of Africa.

A Nigerian man has been diagnosed with monkeypox on May 4. Six cases of monkeypox were reported in Nigeria after the British national left the country. CDC chief Dr. Ephedio Adetifa said there was no evidence that a British national had been infected in Nigeria. Nigeria is ready to face the monkeypox.