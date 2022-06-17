Monkeypox! US CDC issues guidelines on sexual relations

Monkeypox is spreading in many countries around the world, including Europe and America. The U.S. Agency Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued bizarre guidelines on physical contact in the wake of the Monkeypox scare. It has been suggested that a person infected with monkeypox can also infect his or her partner through sex. So anyone who is infected with monkeypox is advised to stay away from the relationship. CDC has issued guidelines for monkeypox infected patients as many patients have come forward in this manner. According to CDC guidelines, a person infected with a monkeypox should have sex with his partner in full clothing. Every part of the body needs to be covered. Monkeypox infected patients should not kiss their partner. In addition, immediately after sex, the other partner should take a bath, wash clothes, sheets. Not only that, CDC has given strange advice that infected patients should only consider phone sex.

Monkeypox spreads by touching wounds on the body. In addition, it can spread through the air. If a person has monkey pox, it takes about two weeks for the symptoms to appear. The first symptoms will be flu-like. The infected person may experience fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, chills and fatigue. As soon as these symptoms start, within 1-3 days, boils appears on the body. Sometimes it can be painful and itchy. Some or all of these symptoms may appear.

On Wednesday, 12 cases of monkeypox were reported in the United States. This is by far the highest number of patients admitted in a single day. So far, a total of 85 new patients have been found in the US. At the same time, monkeypox has spread to 40 countries, infecting about 2,000 people.