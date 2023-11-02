More foreign nationals to leave Gaza in coming days as mediatory talks continue

Gaza, Nov 2 More foreign passport holders, including American citizens, are expected to cross from Gaza into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing point as mediatory talks continue in Qatar.

The Qatar government is playing an active role in mediation efforts for foreigners to leave the besieged enclave amid the raging Israel-Hamas war.

According to information, Israel, Egypt and the US are also involved in the mediatory talks with the Hamas militant group.

Palestinian Crossing Authority’s spokesperson Wael Abu Omar told mediapersons that on Wednesday 335 foreign passport holders left Gaza to Egypt through Rafah border.

It is the first group of foreigners and wounded people who were allowed to leave the enclave through the crossing -- the only crossing between Gaza and Egypt -- since the outbreak of the bloody conflict on October 7.

The spokesperson also added that 76 ambulances carrying wounded people and their companions had also left for Egypt.

Meanwhile, a new batch of humanitarian aid also arrived in the enclave earlier on Wednesday through the same crossing.

"About 51 aid trucks carrying medical supplies, relief materials, and water entered Gaza and were delivered by the International Red Cross," the spokesperson said.

So far, a total of 216 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since October 21, according to the UN.

However, international relief organisations stressed this was still far from enough to address the "enormous humanitarian needs" in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US has informed that 400 of its citizens are in Gaza City and efforts are on to evacuate them.

People from 44 countries were in Gaza along with several volunteers from the international aid agencies.

The Egyptian government however, is not allowing a mass exodus of people to Egypt through the Rafah border fearing that Israel won’t allow their return to Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor