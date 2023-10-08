More than 200 killed in Hamas attack on Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : The death toll from the Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel has risen to more than 200, Hebrew-language media reports say, The Times of Israel reported.

The toll is expected to rise higher.

Meanwhile, at least 1,100 have been wounded, many seriously.

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen infiltrated into Israel on Saturday morning, crossing at multiple points and overwhelming what the IDF considered to be the highly sophisticated border fence, as per the Times of Israel.

Hamas claims to have abducted dozens of Israelis to Gaza; the IDF has confirmed that soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage but has not specified a number.

Thousands of rockets have been fired at the south and centre of the country, killing a number of people.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon on Saturday asserted that his country would act against the rocket attack and punish perpetrators to stop any further attacks.

"Israel will retaliate. Israel will go after the perpetrators and make sure they cannot repeat this kind of atrocities again," he said.

Israeli envoy went on to mention the situation that engulfed after the terror attack in the country and said, "Early this morning, when Israeli citizens were still in their beds. Hamas, the terror organization from Gaza, perpetrated a dual attack, both rockets towards Israeli civilians and ground attacks by terrorists against civilian population. Children, women, elderly, they have killed many and captured others."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing support to Israel.

He added, "Thank you to the Indian people and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your very strong moral support to Israel. We will prevail."

Earlier, expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X.

