More than 6 cr Income Tax Returns filed till July 30, says IT department

New Delhi, July 31 More than six crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 30, even as the last date for filing returns for salaried class ends on Monday.

"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July).

11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July) & 3.39 lakhITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the Income Tax department tweeted.

While the last date for filing returns for salaried employees is today, i.e. July 31, 2023, for professionals it is December 31, 2023.

There are no plans to extend the last date for filing returns by the government as of now.

--IANS

