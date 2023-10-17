Moro Hub, Digital Dubai Authority join forces to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Dubai Authority (DDA) to deliver state-of-the-art cyber security services to various government entities across the Emirate of Dubai.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Lt. General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director-General of Dubai's State Security Department; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai Authority; Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector, at the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, during GITEX Global 2023, which is organised from 16th to 20th October, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As part of this agreement, Moro Hub will extend its comprehensive suite of managed cyber security services to safeguard Dubai's government entities' information assets and systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in pursuing a secure and resilient cyberspace under the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy 2023.

"We work in alignment with the vision and directive Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to shape a secure and safe digital ecosystem for enterprises in the country. With the exponential growth of digital interconnection, safeguarding Dubai's critical infrastructure has become paramount. Our partnership with the DDA is a testament to our joint efforts to support the cyber defence capabilities of Dubai's government entities. By leveraging Moro's cutting-edge technological solutions and industry-leading expertise, we aim not only to mitigate potential risks but also position Dubai as a global benchmark for unparalleled cybersecurity worldwide," Al Tayer said.

"DDA is at the forefront of driving Dubai's digital transformation and spearheading the Emirate's trajectory as a global leader in innovation and technology. By fostering this collaboration with Digital DEWA, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity, establishing an environment that nurtures technological advancement, and fostering a culture of innovation and digital excellence for government entities. We are confident that our shared vision of driving sustainability, efficiency, and seamless connectivity will enable us to elevate Dubai's status as a dynamic, future-ready city, equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the digital age," Al Mansoori remarked.

"We are pleased to witness the signing of this pivotal MoU between Moro Hub and Digital Dubai Authority. In our ever-evolving digital landscape in the private and public sectors, the importance of cybersecurity is rapidly increasing. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity position of Dubai government entities. By leveraging Moro Hub's state-of-the-art technological solutions and the expertise of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, we aim to provide a secure and advanced digital space," Al Shaibani stated.

"Digital DEWA has always been at the forefront of leading Dubai towards a sustainable and technologically empowered future. This partnership between Moro Hub and DDA is an important milestone for us to revolutionise the government sector and deliver enhanced services to them. Backed by Moro's expertise and advanced capabilities, we are optimistic that this collaboration will drive Dubai's government entities towards the forefront of a safe and secure digital advancement," Bin Haidar said.

As part of this agreement, Dubai Government entities can subscribe to Moro's advanced solutions, such as Managed Security Monitoring and Incident Response, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, Security Awareness Services, Identity and Access Management, and Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Management. These managed security services are delivered by highly skilled professionals from Moro's Cyber Defence Centre, utilising cutting-edge security technologies infused with advanced analytical capabilities and artificial intelligence to provide comprehensive protection for Dubai Government entities.

The MoU between Moro Hub and DDA signifies a joint commitment to strengthen Dubai's digital infrastructure, establish a safe and secure cyberspace, accelerate the Emirate's digital transformation, and advance its smart initiatives.

Cybersecurity is one of the critical requirements for smart cities; subscribing to these services will help Dubai Government entities prevent evolving and advanced cyber threats and achieve the Dubai Cyber Index score.

The partnership between Moro Hub and DDA will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of secure and sustainable smart city initiatives, thus setting new benchmarks in cybersecurity excellence. (ANI/WAM)

