Moroccan king urges 'decisive action' to achieve ceasefire in Palestinian territories

Rabat, Nov 27 Moroccan King Mohammed VI called for 'decisive action' to achieve an immediate, comprehensive, and sustainable ceasefire in Palestinian territories, emphasising the importance of joint efforts to protect human rights, implement UN resolutions, and uphold international law.

In a letter to Cheikh Niang, chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on November 29, the king reaffirmed Morocco's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state along pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Morocco's official news agency MAP.

The king described the situation in the Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip, as 'tragic,' urging global conscience and immediate action.

He expressed deep concern over Israel's ongoing military actions in Palestinian territories, unilateral measures, and provocations in Jerusalem, which he said undermine peace efforts and exacerbate tensions.

King Mohammed VI also called on the international community, especially influential nations, to intensify diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations and address the 'impasse' in the Middle East peace process.

