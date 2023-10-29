Morocco: 1 killed, 3 injured following explosions in Es-Semara city

Rabat [Morocco], October 29 : In four explosions that struck two neighbourhoods and the industrial district of Es-Semara in southern Morocco, one person was killed and three others were injured on Saturday night, Morocco World News reported.

Morocco World News is an English-language e-newspaper with its headquarters in Rabat and Washington, D.C. It publishes news about Morocco and the MENA region on a wide range of topics.

The blasts gravely injured two people, who were taken to a hospital in Laayoune after receiving first medical attention.

According to local authorities in the province of Es-Semara, one victim suffered minor injuries and was allowed to return home after receiving first aid on the scene. The local authorities, security services, and civil protection immediately arrived at the scene when the blasts took place, Morocco's news agency MAP reported.

While the news agency did not provide any additional information on the causes of the explosions, some local media outlets reported that they were caused by gas cylinders at the industrial site.

Further details are awaited.

