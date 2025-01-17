Morocco Boat Tragedy: 40 Pakistani Nationals Die as Boat En Route to Spain Capsizes

More than 40 Pakistanis were confirmed dead after a boat carrying 80 migrants capsized near Morocco while en route to Spain. The Pakistan Foreign Office confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, January 16.

Over 50 people are believed to have drowned in the tragedy. According to reports, Moroccan authorities had rescued 36 survivors a day earlier. The boat had left Mauritania on January 2 with 86 passengers, including 66 Pakistanis. Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno said 44 of the victims were Pakistanis.

The Pakistan Foreign Office stated that the embassy in Morocco is in contact with local authorities. A team has been dispatched to Dakhla to assist the survivors and offer support to Pakistani nationals.

"Our Embassy in Rabat has informed us that the boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistanis, capsized near Dakhla. Several survivors, including Pakistanis, are in a camp near Dakhla. The Embassy is in touch with local authorities and has sent a team to facilitate the Pakistani nationals and provide assistance," the statement said.

The Crisis Management Unit at the Foreign Ministry has also been activated.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have instructed relevant government agencies to provide all possible assistance to the affected Pakistanis," the Foreign Office added.