Morocco Buildings Collapse: At Least 19 Killed, 16 Injured After Two Buildings Collapse in Fez

At least 19 people were killed, and 16 others were injured after two residential buildings collapsed in Morocco on Wednesday, December 10. The two ill-fated residential buildings are located in the Massira-Zouagha district of Fes. The incident at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Among the dead were women and children, several injured persons were pulled out of the debris and rushed to the hospital. Law enforcement agencies, with local police and fire department officials, rushed to the scene and began rescue and relief operations at the spot.

The collapse invited widespread anger and protest among the citizens. Authorities are at the spot and searching for the survivors. Authorities have said that they are launching a judicial investigation to ascertain whether structural neglect, construction violations, or administrative failings contributed to the disaster.