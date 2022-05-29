Morocco seizes 1.5 tonnes of cannabis
Moroccan Navy has seized 1.5 tonnes of cannabis off the northwestern city of Tangier, state news agency MAP reported Saturday, citing a military source.
The Navy's coastguard foiled the smuggling attempt of a boat on Friday during a patrol, and handed the illegal substance over to the Royal Gendarmerie under the procedure, MAP said.
Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of cannabis resin, despite a decade of efforts to wipe out marijuana farming, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. (ANI/Xinhua)
