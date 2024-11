MoS Anupriya Singh holds 'fruitful discussions' with Saudi Arabia's Health Minister

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 16 : Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Singh Patel on Saturday courtesy meeting with Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al Jaljel at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Patel said they held fruitful discussions on the health sector.

In a post on X, she said, "During my courtesy meeting with Hon. Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al Jaljel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today, fruitful discussions were held on strengthening the strategic partnership in the health sector between the two countries."

Earlier in the day, addressed the 4th High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Antimicrobial Resistance is a global health threat requiring urgent action through 'One Health' approach that fosters cooperation across human, animal, and plant health, as well as environmental and other relevant sectors, an official statement said.

"India proposes a comprehensive approach aimed at improving AMR detection and surveillance capacities across sectors, enabling the use of data to guide evidence-based antimicrobial usage at both local and national levels," Patel said.

In a post on X, she said, "Delighted to represent India at the "4th Ministerial High-level Global Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance" held at Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today."

"India supports the creation of the AMR Multi-partner Trust Fund and the establishment of an Independent Panel on Evidence for Action against AMR by the quadripartite organizations in 2025. India also stresses the importance of addressing barriers to the access and affordability of antimicrobials, diagnostics, and vaccines in developing nations, especially in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)," Patel added.

She added that she met Indians in Saudi Arabia and said that they were helping strengthen the ties between Saudi Arabia and India.

In a post on X, she said, "The 26 lakh Indians residing in Saudi Arabia are not only contributing to the progress of India-Saudi Arabia by providing their services in various fields but are also strengthening the relations between the two countries. Today I felt extremely happy to meet my countrymen in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

