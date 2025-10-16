MoS KV Singh holds talks with Uganda Minister of Foreign Affairs on expanding partnership across all domains

Kampala [Uganda], October 16 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held talks with Odongo Jeje Abubakar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, on Thursday to expand partnership across all domains.

Singh said that both the countries enjoy warm ties based on mutual respect.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda. India and Uganda enjoy warm relations grounded in historical ties and mutual respect. We held productive discussions on strengthening and expanding our partnership across multiple dimensionsincluding trade, defence, development cooperation, and capacity building."

Earlier in the day, India highlighted the persistence of terrorism and terming it as a "shared threat" called on Non Alligned Movement (NAM) member states to tackle it through deeper international cooperation.

Delivering the National Statement at the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting in Kampala, Vardhan Singh in a concealed jibe at Pakistan, said that countries which have terrorism as their national state policy and glorify terrorists must be condemned.

"Terrorism is a shared threat that can be addressed only through deeper international cooperation. For decades, India has been a victim of barbaric cross-border terrorist attacks, most recently on 22 April 2025, when innocent tourists were slaughtered in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"It is imperative that the Non-Aligned Movement display zero-tolerance for terrorism. Any sponsorship, support, justification or cover-up of terrorism will come back to bite those who do so," the Union Minister of State said.

He added that countries that allow terror hubs to rise deserve stringent condemnation.

"When nations declare terror as state policy, when terror hubs are allowed to proliferate with impunity, when terrorists are glorified by the functionaries of a State, such actions deserve nothing but unequivocal condemnation," he said.

"Virtually every member of this movement is cognizant of the challenge posed by terrorism and is committed to combating it," he added.

