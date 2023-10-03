MoS Lekhi, Catherine Russel discuss strengthening India-UNICEF partnership

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, on Tuesday met the Global Executive Director of UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), Catherine Russell, and discussed ways to strengthen India-UNICEF ties.

“Pleased to meet Ms. Catherine Russell, Global Executive Director of @UNICEF today,” posted MoS Lekhi on X.

The two also talked about advancements made by India in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-UNICEF partnership and the progress made by India in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

Russell reiterated UNICEF’s support to India for achieving global goals of sustainable development for every child.

“Met with @M_Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs to reiterate @UNICEF’s support and key partnership with India to help achieve the #GlobalGoals for sustainable development #ForEveryChild,” Catherine Russell posted on X.

Earlier, she also met the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday.

The two leaders discussed the importance of education for all children, particularly girls.

“A good discussion with India’s Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, @dpradhanbjp, which included the importance of life skills, mental health and ensuring that all children, particularly girls, have access to education and learning,” she posted on X.

She also paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial on Gandhi Jayanti, urging all actions should reflect his preachings of peace and non-violence.

On the same day, she met Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, during which she reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to environment sustainability.

“Good exchange with @byadavbjp, India’s Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment. We reaffirmed our commitment to environmental sustainability and the #GlobalGoals, and actively enabling career opportunities for young people in India,” Russell posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor