MoS Margherita discusses bilateral ties with New Zealand President

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita called on President of Fiji Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu and held a fruitful discussion on strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Fiji.

The meeting was held at the State House here.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on the President of Fiji H.E. Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu at the State House. A fruitful discussion on strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation and shared values between India and Fiji."

Margherita paid an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

During the visit to Auckland on May 8-9, Margherita delivered the Keynote Address as Guest of Honour at the INZBC Dialogue 2025 organised by the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) on May 9, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters also addressed the INZBC. He had a brief call on Prime Minister Luxon on the sidelines of the INZBC Dialogue.

He had a bilateral meeting with Peters during which the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties between India and New Zealand. Margherita also met Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Agriculture of New Zealand in Auckland, as per the statement.

Margherita addressed the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Centre in Auckland and reaffirmed Government of India's strong commitment towards welfare of the Indian diaspora. He appreciated their contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

During the visit to Fiji from May 10-12, Margherita participated as the Guest of Honour at the 146th Girmit Day commemoration organised in Labasa on 12 May. Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji, was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

He paid courtesy calls on Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, the President of Fiji, and Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji. He met with Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics.

In these meetings, the two sides had wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further enhance ties between India and Fiji.

