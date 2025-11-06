MoS Margherita holds talks with Ecuadorian Ministers to boost bilateral cooperation

Quito, Nov 6 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday held discussions with Ecuadorian Ministers, Vice Ministers and officials to deepen cooperation between India and the South American country across key sectors, including agriculture, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health and pharmaceuticals.

The MoS reaffirmed India’s commitment to engage with Ecuador within the framework of South-South cooperation.

Taking to X, Margherita wrote: "Delighted to meet Ministers, Vice Ministers and officials from various Ecuadorian Ministries. Had productive discussions on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, AI & cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health & pharmaceuticals. India remains committed to working with Ecuador in the spirit of South-South cooperation".

Margherita also met Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld during his official visit to the Latin American country.

Both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building, as well as other areas of shared interest. During the meeting, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the diplomatic training institutions of India and Ecuador.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs of Ecuador. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building and other areas of mutual priorities. Signed an MoU on cooperation between our diplomatic training institutions," Margherita posted on X.

On Wednesday, the MoS and Foreign Minister Sommerfeld jointly inaugurated the resident Embassy of India in Ecuador’s capital Quito, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ecuador.

“Honoured and delighted to jointly inaugurate the resident Embassy of India in Quito with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Foreign Minister of Ecuador. This reflects India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Ecuador and marks a new chapter in our bilateral relations," Margherita posted on X.

The MoS also interacted with representatives from the Ecuadorian business community, discussing ways to boost bilateral trade ties between India and Ecuador.

The MoS arrived in Quito on Tuesday for his first visit to the Latin American nation. The visit to Ecuador marks the first leg of Margherita’s official tour to three countries in the Latin America and Caribbean Region - Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor