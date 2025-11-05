MoS Margherita meets business community in Ecuador, discusses strengthening bilateral trade

Quito, Nov 5 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita interacted with representatives from the Ecuadorian business community in Ecuador, discussing ways to boost bilateral trade ties between India and the Latin American country.

“Happy to meet representatives from the Ecuadorian business community. Had a good discussion on strengthening engagements between business communities to deepen bilateral trade,” Margherita posted on X on Wednesday.

The MoS arrived in Ecuador’s capital Quito on Tuesday for his first visit to the Latin American nation. During the visit, he will meet with Ecuador’s leadership and inaugurate the resident Embassy of India in Quito.

Taking to X, Margherita said, “Arrived in Quito on my first visit to Ecuador. Looking forward to engaging with Ecuador’s leadership, inaugurating the resident Embassy of India in Quito, and meeting business and Indian community representatives.”

The visit to Ecuador marks the first leg of Margherita’s official tour to three countries in the Latin America and Caribbean Region - Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit, the MoS is expected to meet with the political leadership in these countries and discuss issues of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations, including measures to promote trade, technology, tourism, development cooperation and capacity building.

While in Ecuador, the MEA said, Margherita will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito.

"This visit of MoS for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," read a statement issued by the MEA, ahead of Margherita’s visit.

Additionally, during his visit to Bolivia, Margherita is scheduled to represent the Government of India at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on November 8 in the administrative capital La Paz.

In Cuba, the MEA informed, the minister would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor