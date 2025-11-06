MoS Margherita meets Foreign Minister of Ecuador, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Quito, Nov 6 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs, during his official visit to the Latin American country.

Both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building, as well as other areas of shared interest. During the meeting the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on cooperation between the diplomatic training institutions of India and Ecuador.

“Had a fruitful meeting with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs of Ecuador. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building and other areas of mutual priorities. Signed an MoU on cooperation between our diplomatic training institutions,” Margherita posted on X on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the MoS and Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld jointly inaugurated the resident Embassy of India in Ecuador’s capital Quito, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ecuador.

Taking to X, Margherita wrote, “Honoured and delighted to jointly inaugurate the resident Embassy of India in Quito with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Foreign Minister of Ecuador. This reflects India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Ecuador and marks a new chapter in our bilateral relations.”

Margherita also interacted with representatives from the Ecuadorian business community, discussing ways to boost bilateral trade ties between India and Ecuador.

“Happy to meet representatives from the Ecuadorian business community. Had a good discussion on strengthening engagements between business communities to deepen bilateral trade,” Margherita posted on X .

The MoS arrived in Quito on Tuesday for his first visit to the Latin American nation. The visit to Ecuador marks the first leg of Margherita’s official tour to three countries in the Latin America and Caribbean Region - Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from November 4-10.

“This visit of MoS for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development,” read a statement issued by the MEA, ahead of his visit.

