MoS Muraleedharan lauds Indians in Bahrain for promoting bilateral trade, economic ties

Manama [Bahrain], May 6 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday met Indian volunteers and social workers in Manama and lauded them for their contribution in promoting bilateral trade and economic ties, urging them to utilize the growing business opportunities in India.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated that Indian volunteers and social workers play a crucial role in helping the Indian community, in close coordination with Indian Embassy.

Muraleedharan tweeted, "In Manama, Bahrain met the hardworking Indian volunteers & social workers, who play a crucial role in helping Indian community, in close coordination with Indian Embassy. Acknowledge their constant support." Muraleedharan arrived in Bahrain on Thursday for a two-day visit.

On Friday, Muraleedharan met several Indian and Bahraini businesses at an event in Bahrain. He expressed gratitude to them for their contribution in promoting bilateral trade and economic ties.

He tweeted, "Glad to meet several Indian and Bahraini businesses at an event orgzed by @Bis_Society in Manama, Bahrain. Thanked them for their contribution in promoting bilateral trade and economic ties. Urged the businesses to utilize the growing business opportunities in India."

V Muraleedharan also met representatives of various Indian Associations of Bahrain in Manama. He appreciated their dedication towards service to Indian community.

He tweeted, "Glad to meet representatives of various Indian Associations of Bahrain in Manama. Lauded their dedication towards service to Indian community. Appreciated their socio-cultural activities for showcasing & preserving the cultural ethos of India in Bahrain."

On Friday, he also interacted with the Indian community in Bahrain and complimented them for the role they play in strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Bahrain. He also paid a visit to a 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna (Shreenathji) temple in Bahrain.

"Glad to interact with Indian Community and Friends of India in Bahrain at the Reception orgzed by @IndiaInBahrain. Commended them for the dynamic role they play in cementing bonds of friendship between India and Bahrain," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Blessed to offer prayers at the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna (Shreenathji) temple in Bahrain. The temple is among the oldest in the Gulf region."

He also paid a visit to historical buildings Bab al Bahrain and Manama souq.After his visit, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Paid a visit to iconic Bab al Bahrain and Manama souq. Also, nice to get a feel of 'Little India' in the heart of Manama souq. The place reflects rich cultural and people to people connect between our two countries which date back thousands of years."

On Thursday, Muraleedharan held a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Labour Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan and discussed avenues of future cooperation between the two nations, including on skilling.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan and Bahraini authorities for the welfare of Indian workers and professionals.Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Bahraini Minister of Labour in Manama. Thanked him and Bahraini authorities for the welfare of Indian workers and professionals. Discussed avenues of future cooperation including on skilling."

During his visit, Muraleedharan held a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Social Development Osama Bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor and discussed matters of common interest.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Happy to meet H.E. Mr. Osama Bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor, Minister of Social Development of Bahrain in Manama. Discussed matters of common interest & thanked the Kingdom's support to Indian community."

V Muraleedharan also held a productive meeting with the Undersecretary for Political Affairs of Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Manama. The two sides discussed various aspects of the wide-ranging partnership, regional and multilateral developments.

He tweeted, "Had a productive meeting with H.E. Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of @bahdiplomatic in Manama, Bahrain Discussed various aspects the wide-ranging bilateral partnership, regional & multilateral developments."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release noted, "MOS (VM)'s visit to Kingdom of Bahrain will be his second visit to the country. He had last visited Bahrain in August 2021."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor