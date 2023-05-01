MoS Muraleedharan reaches Riyadh; to meet Saudi Vice Foreign Minister, interact with Indian community

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 1 : Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, reached Riyadh on Monday.

"Glad to arrive at beautiful Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on an official visit. The visit is significant as it comes immediately after my trip to Jeddah last week to oversee #OperationKaveri, to which Saudi has been extending an outstanding support," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"Look forward to my interactions with Saudi dignitaries, businesses and wider Indian community in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia," he added.

During the visit, Muraleedharan will meet his counterpart minister and interact with the Indian community.

Muraleedharan visited Jeddah from April 25 to 28 to oversee Operation Kaveri for evacuation of Indian citizens from Sudan. Nearly 2300 Indians evacuated from Sudan have reached India.

Muraleedharan will meet Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji and other dignitaries in Riyadh.

He will have an interactive session with the Indian community in Riyadh and have separate engagements with various Indian diaspora orgzations.

On May 3, Muraleedharan is scheduled to visit the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and meet the top leadership of the province.

He will also interact with the Indian community in Dammam and Jubail and meet different business groups, including Indian compes.

