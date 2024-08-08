MoS Pabitra Margherita and Uruguay envoy review bilateral ties, discuss partnership between countries

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto Guani, on Thursday. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and resolved to further deepen the partnership between India and Uruguay.

In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita stated, "Had a productive interaction with Ambassador of Uruguay @AlbertoGuani. Reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations & resolved to further deepen and diversify our partnership, especially in DPI, pharmaceuticals & infrastructure."

Earlier in February, then-Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, met Uruguay Foreign Minister, Omar Paganini, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The two leaders held talks on exploring opportunities to strengthen India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas, including tourism, trade, and investment.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Eng. Omar Paganini, Foreign Minister of Uruguay in Rio on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Explored opportunities to enhance India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas including trade, investment, Ayurveda, and tourism," Muraleedharan stated in a post on X.

Muraleedharan was representing India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro from February 21 to 22.

Notably, the Embassy of India in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is concurrently accredited to Uruguay. The diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1960, according to MEA. Uruguay has an Embassy in New Delhi and an Honorary Consulate in Mumbai.

