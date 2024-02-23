MoS V. Muraleedharan attends 'G20' foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 23 : Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan (MoS) participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) convened under the Brazilian G20 Presidency on Thursday.

The meeting took place on February 21-22, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, with foreign ministers and heads of delegation from G20 members, invited countries, and international organizations in attendance. Mr. Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, chaired the FMM.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, "During Session-I of the FMM, themed "G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions," on February 21, the MoS reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Brazil's G20 Presidency."

"He highlighted the unique consecutive presidency held by four developing countries (Indonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africa) and welcomed the African Union (AU) as a permanent G20 member following its inclusion last year," the release added.

MoS stressed the need for inclusive and action-oriented approaches to address global challenges, particularly those impacting the Global South.

"In Session II, focusing on "Global Governance Reform" on February 22, 2024, the MoS underscored the necessity for structural adjustments in key global institutions to enhance responsiveness to contemporary challenges. He reiterated the G20 Leaders' commitment to bolster Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) for greater efficacy in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action," the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release.

The MoS emphasized India's backing for policies promoting trade and investment as drivers of inclusive growth.

In his post on X the Minister said "Pleasure to represent India at IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio, chaired by Brazil. During Session 1 on 'IBSA: Perspectives & Institutional Development', shared my views on current significance of IBSA, potential areas for future collaboration, exemplary role of IBSA Fund."

"Glad to speak at Session 2 of IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 'G20' in Rio. Underscored centrality of the development agenda in G20 deliberations. Highlighted the distinctive position of IBSA, as the present G20 troika, to promote the interests of global south" he further said.

The MoS actively participated in social engagements, including an official dinner jointly hosted by the Brazilian Foreign Minister and Mayor of Rio on February 21, and a farewell lunch hosted by the Brazilian Foreign Minister on February 22.

Following that, he engaged in bilateral discussions with the Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Eng. Omar Paganini, and interacted with the local Indian community in Rio.

Additionally, the MoS contributed to the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on February 22, post-FMM. The meeting focused on "IBSA: Perspectives and Institutional Development" and "G20," highlighting the significance of solidarity and cooperation among IBSA nations and the imperative for enhanced functional collaboration.

