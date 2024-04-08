Moscow Crocus City Hall Attack: Handlers Promise Money and Escape Routes Plan Into Ukraine for Attackers, says FSB

The Federal Security Service of Russia on Monday revealed that the suspect attackers were promised money and two escape route plans into Ukraine by the handlers after the Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow last month.

The FSB released a video of interrogation in which the suspects confessed that they were promised money in Kiev. Attackers on camera said they were ‘following instructions from handler Sayfullo’.

On March 22, four Tajik nationals opened fire inside the Crocus City Hall music venue and then set the building on fire. According to the reports, over 145 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the attack.

The attackers were arrested within 24 hours of the attack while they were trying to flee to Ukraine by car. The terrorists who were arrested following the concert attack are of Tajik origin.

However, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack. FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, however, suggested that the US, UK, and Ukraine may also be linked to the attack, possibly using terrorists as proxies. Ukraine and its Western backers have denied any involvement.

In the interrogation videos telecast by Russian news channels, the suspects said they were following instructions from the handler they knew as Sayfullo. The handler told the suspects to escape to Ukraine, where they expected to receive 1 million rubles each ($11,000), they said.

“Sayfullo told us that guys would wait for us at the Ukrainian border and that they would help us to cross the border and arrive in Kiev,” suspect Muhammadsobir Fayzov told his interrogator.