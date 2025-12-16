Moscow: One Killed, 3 Injured in Knife Attack at School in Odintsovo
December 16, 2025
One was killed, three others were injured in a knife attack in Russia's Moscow on Tuesday morning, December 16. The incident took place at a school in the Odintsovo region. A 15-year-old student at a secondary school attacked classmates with a knife.
The minor attacker locked himself inside an office and took a girl hostage. After receiving the information, law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and evacuated students from the school building in the village of Gorki-2.
Special forces break-in into the room and detained the suspect. They rescued the hostage unharmed. The attacker's motives are still under investigation as multiple ambulance teams were seen at the site.